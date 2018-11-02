Family members, top BJP leaders bid tearful farewell to senior party leader Anil Parihar, brother

Kishtwar (J&K), Nov 2 (PTI) Family members and top BJP leaders on Friday bid emotional goodbye to BJP state secretary Anil Parihar and his brother Ajeet, who were shot dead by suspected terrorists here. A small procession was taken out from their house in Parihar Mohalla after top BJP leaders, including Union Minister Jitendra Singh, paid rich tributes to the duo. Mortal remains of the duo were consigned to flames in Kishtwar district at around 3 pm. During the Friday congregational prayers, Imam of Kishtwar Jamia Masjid Farooq Kitchloo appealed to the Muslim community to join the funeral ceremony of the Parihar brothers as a mark of unity between the two communities. Anil and his brother Ajeet on Thursday were returning from their shop in the district when they were fired upon the close range at a dark, narrow lane leading to their house, officials said. PTI AB SNESNE