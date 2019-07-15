Family Nest Real Estates Pvt. Ltd. Bagged the High Flyers Award in London

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Top Real Estate Consultant, Jatin Mohan Seth, Director, Family Nest Real Estates Pvt. Ltd., awarded with the Award for Business Excellence at 'High Flyers' Reward Meet organized by Omaxe Ltd.CHANDIGARH, India, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Nest Real Estates, one of India's most prominent real estate consultants, was honored with the prestigious 'High Flyers' Award for Business Excellence at a Reward Meet in London, organized by Omaxe Ltd., to recognize Top Real Estate Consultants from North India.On behalf of Omaxe, Mr Bhupendra Singh, President, presented the Business Excellence Award to Mr. Jatin Mohan Seth, Director of Family Nest Real Estates, on 10th May, at Bollywood Stories, 36-38 Kingsway Holborn, London.This Award was presented to the Market Leaders in Real Estate Industry, to acknowledge the fact that there will always be a continued focus on the customers and real estate developers will continue to enhance the customer relationship experience by delivering extraordinary services.About Family Nest Real Estates Pvt. Ltd.Family Nest Real Estates Pvt. Ltd. is one of the leading real estate consultants, based in the beautiful city of Chandigarh, with presence in Real Estate sector since 2007. They are a team of experienced professionals, striving for excellence and dedicated to serving customers with transparency and integrity.The promoter, Jatin Mohan Seth, is an Engineer by education and has worked in various well-respected companies before starting with this venture. Besides the promoter, there is a team of highly-motivated professionals who work together to make this venture a success.Presently, the company is associated with all renowned builders like BESTECH, DLF, OMAXE, WAVE Estate, EMAAR Properties, CURO India, Hero Homes, Homeland Group, Ambika Group, GBP, to name a few.For further information, please visit: www.familynest.in PWRPWR