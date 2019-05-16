Famke Janssen joins 'The Postcard Killings'

Los Angeles, May 16 (PTI) "X-Men" star Famke Janssen has boarded the cast of crime thriller "The Postcard Killings".According to Variety, the actor will star opposite Jeffery Dean Morgan in the film.The story follows Jacob Kanon (Morgan), a hardened New York detective, in search of the person responsible for the murder of his only daughter.Janssen plays Valerie Kanon, the mother of their now deceased child.The plotline adds: Across Europe, newlywed couples are being targeted in a string of bizarre homicides that leave the young victims' bodies looking like copies of great works of art.Danis Tanovic is directing the movie, which is produced by Good Films' Miriam Segal alongside Paul Brennan, Peter Calvin Nelson and Leopoldo Gout.Connie Nielsen, Denis O'Hare, Naomi Battrick, Ruairi O'Connor, Sallie Harmsen, Eva Rose and Joachim Krol are also part of the cast. The film, based on the James Patterson and Liza Marklund bestseller of the same name, will be shot in Norway and Sweden. PTI RDSRDS