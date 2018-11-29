Fans celebrate 'Thalaivar's '2.0' release

Mumbai, Nov 29 (PTI) A Rajinikanth film is nothing but a celebrations for his ardent fans, who once again expressed their love for the superstar by gathering in huge numbers to watch his latest release "2.0" as early as 3.30 AM here. Fans, who came from far off places like Navi Mumbai and Virar, performed a small aarti before entering the screen to watch their Thalaivar on screen. President of Maharashtra State Head Rajini Fans Welfare Association, Thalapathi SK Athimoolam said the organisation planned to make the film's release a grand event, just like all Rajinikanth movies.At IMAX Wadala, Rajinikanth fans took out a rath yatra where a cardboard of the megastar was carried in a small carriage. People were seen entering the carriage and bowing down in front of their idol, a lot of them wearing T-shirts with Rajinikanth's picture imprinted on them. Before the 6 AM show, fans performed 'abhishek' on a 69-feet-long cut-out of Rajinikanth, a ritual that has been a part of the celebrations for years. At the Aurora cinema, hub for south Indian movie screenings, several pamphlets of Rajinikanth as robot Chitti hung from ropes outside the theatre as part of the decorations to celebrate the film.Directed by Shankar, "2.0" also features Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson in key roles. PTI JUR BKBK