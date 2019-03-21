Fans would be 'disappointed' by 'Call Me By Your Name' sequel: Armie Hammer

Los Angeles, Mar 21 (PTI) Actor Armie Hammer believes the fans of his gay romantic drama film "Call Me By Your Name" will be "disappointed" with the proposed sequel.There has been a lot of speculation about a sequel since the film's release in 2017 and its win at the 2018 Academy Awards. Apart from the fans, director Luca Guadagnino has also expressed his desire for a follow-up.In December last year, author Andre Aciman had confirmed that he is currently penning the sequel.Hammer, however, believes the sequel would not be able to "match up" to the success of the original."There have been really loose conversations about it, but at the end of the day - I'm sort of coming around to the idea that the first one was so special for everyone who made it, and so many people who watched it felt like it really touched them, or spoke to them."And it felt like a really perfect storm of so many things, that if we do make a second one, I think we're setting ourselves up for disappointment. I don't know that anything will match up to the first, you know?" the actor told Vulture.The film also featured Timothee Chalamet and Michael Stuhlbarg. PTI RB MAHMAH