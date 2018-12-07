FAO Council okays India's proposal to observe 2023 as International Year of Millets

New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) India's proposal to observe an International Year of Millets in 2023 has been approved at the 160th session of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) Council being held in Rome, Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh said Friday.The minister conveyed his gratitude to the countries who voiced their support to this proposal, an official statement said.Singh said this will enhance global awareness to bring back these nutri-cereals to the plate, for food and nutrition security.This international endorsement comes against the backdrop of India celebrating 2018 as the National Year of Millets for promoting cultivation and consumption of these nutri-cereals.Millets consists of jowar, bajra, ragi and minor millets together termed as nutri-cereals. To boost production of millets, the minimum support price has been raised. "In addition, the FAO Council also approved Indias membership to the Executive Board of the United Nations World Food Program (WFP) for 2020 and 2021," the statement said. PTI MJH MR