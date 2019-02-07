Farah Khan, Rhit Shetty to collaborate for new action-comedy

Mumbai, Feb 7 (PTI) Rohit Shetty is collaborating with Farah Khan on a new action comedy film.Farah will helm the yet-untitled project, while Rohit will produce via his banner Rohit Shetty Picturez."Sometimes the Universe just conspires to give you what you didnt even imagine...Together with Rohit, Who I genuinely love as a brother and whose work ethic I respect and share, I can only promise a 'Mother of all Entertainers'! Cant wait to say 'Roll Camera' for this one!!" Farah said in a statement. Rohit said, "It's a privilege for my production company to have Farah on board to direct a film for us as she is extremely talented and hard working. It will definitely be a wonderful association. I can't wait to start work with this extremely talented powerhouse. Looking forward." The film will be presented by Reliance Entertainment. PTI RB RB BKBK