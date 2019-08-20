Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar to walk for Payal Singhal at LFW

Los Angeles, Aug 20 (PTI) Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are set to walk the ramp for designer Payal Singhal at the upcoming Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive.The couturier marks the 20 years of her eponymous brand with her latest collection '#PS20', which is based on gypsies and bohemian culture.Payal said Shibani and Farhan were the perfect muses for the clothing line because they both imbibe the bohemian vibe. This is first time they will walk the runway as a couple."Shibani was mainly my choice as she has been the eternal PS Muse and walked for my debut show at Lakme Fashion Week so it was only apt for her to walk for the 20 year anniversary show."Since we have launched PS Men this year, it has been a dream to have Farhan as a PS Man. He has the cool boho vibe that our clothes have and is a dream showstopper to have," the designer said in a statement.Payal said the collection is more than simply referencing the bohemian way of life."The original bohemians were really just artists who went against norm. They were liberal thinkers and dressers; often drawn to bold colours, indigenous crafts and textures. They also pioneered mixing and matching..."This forward-thinking mindset, deeply inspired by art and culture, has been the raison d'etre of the brand for two decades now," she said.The collection is rich in elements from Islamic architecture and cultural cues from the crafts and bazaars of Turkey and Morocco. LFW begins Wednesday. PTI RDSRDS