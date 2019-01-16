Farhan Akhtar to reunite with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra in new sports drama, 'Toofan'

Mumbai, Jan 16 (PTI) Farhan Akhtar on Wednesday announced that he is set to reteam with his "Bhaag Milkha Bhaag" director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra in another sports drama "Toofan", in which he will play a boxer.The actor shared the news on Twitter."Thrilled to share that 6 years after Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, @RakeyshOmMehra and I are reuniting to create #Toofan... A heartfelt story of a boxer."Hope for your best wishes as we embark on this new journey. Love," Akhtar wrote.Mehra also took to the microblogging site share the news and described the film as "a heartfelt love story".This will be the actor-director duo's second project post "Bhaag Milkha Bhaag", a 2013 biopic on legendary Indian athlete Milkha Singh.Details are currently sparse.The film will be co-produced by Excel Entertainment and ROMP Pictures. PTI RDS BKBK