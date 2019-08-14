Faridabad DCP shoots self with service revolver

Faridabad, Aug 14 (PTI) Faridabad DCP Vikram Kapoor allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with a service revolver at his residence on Wednesday, police said. Based on a suicide note recovered from Kapoor's house, two people, including Bhopani police station SHO Abdul Shahid, were detained, police sources said. Details of the suicide note were not immediately available but according to the sources, the deputy commissioner of police in the letter alleged that he was being blackmailed by a police station in-charge and another person. Kapoor, the DCP of NIT Faridabad, allegedly put his service revolver in his mouth and pulled the trigger at 6 am, the sources said. After hearing the sound of gunfire, Kapoor's wife rushed to the living room and found him lying in a pool of blood, they said. She and her son Arjun later informed police about the incident, the sources added. Police spokesperson Sube Singh said Kapoor, who had held the office for one year, was supposed to retire in 2020. Expressing grief over the demise of Kapoor, Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar said the entire police department was in mourning. He said a probe into the incident was underway. Kapoor, a native of Ambala, had joined the Haryana Police as an assistant sub-inspector. After promotion, he became the DCP and was posted in Faridabad for the last two years. PTI CORR SNESNE