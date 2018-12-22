Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority to be set up to speed up development: Khattar

Chandigarh, Dec 22(PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Saturday said the Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority (FMDA) will be constituted to accelerate the pace of development in the district.After Gurgaon, Faridabad would be the second such district where the FMDA is being constituted, the chief minister said in Faridabad.A bill has been prepared in this regard which would be presented in the next session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha.An official release quoting Khattar said that the FMDA would be constituted as per the Master Plan 2031.After constitution of the FMDA, all such works which earlier used to get approved at headquarters, would now be possible at local level with the coordination of Municipal Corporation and Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran.The FMDA will be headed by the chief minister and it will also include elected Members of Parliament and the Legislative Assembly, municipal corporation, zila parishad and government officers, he said.For better participation of citizens in urban governance, the FMDA will be guided by the residents advisory council.The FMDA will include all the areas in the Master Plan notified in March this year.Considering rapidly increasing traffic volumes and congestion on roads, the FMDA will prepare a mobility management plan in coordination with Faridabad police, municipal corporation and district administration towards easing traffic and resolving transportation issues.He said Faridabad used to be a historical industrial city, but due to "negligence" of previous governments, it lagged behind.Khattar said the state government was following the principle of 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas'.While addressing a public meeting at Lokra village in Gurgaon district, the chief minister said the victory in the recent municipal corporation polls have made it clear that whatever work was undertaken by the present state government, people recognised them."We have taken the resolve to serve the people and it is being done. We want to stay in hearts of people," he said. PTI CHS KJ