Farm loan waiver in Rajasthan a 'joke': Former minister Rathore

Jaipur, Dec 20 (PTI) Former Rajasthan rural development minister Rajendra Rathore Thursday said the state government's decision to waive farm loans is an "illusion" and a "joke".He said there is no clarity in the decision and asked the government about the criteria for farmers to get advantage of the loan waiver. "The (state government) order is just an illusion and joke with farmers," Rathore told reports here. "The Congress had promised to waive entire loan of farmers. There are nearly 59 lakh farmers in the state who have loans worth Rs 99,995 crore and the government's order is about the waiver of loan worth Rs 18,000 crore," the BJP leader said.On Wednesday, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had waived short-term crop loans from cooperative banks and loans of up to Rs 2 lakh taken by farmers from other banks. PTI SDA ANBANB