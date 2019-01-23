Farm loan waiver: Opposition BJP stages walkout from Raj Assembly

Jaipur, Jan 23 (PTI) Opposition BJP Wednesday staged a walkout from the House questioning the Rajasthan government's intention of waiving farm loans. BJP MLA Hameer Singh in a supplementary question demanded from the government to clearly state on what date it would waive off farm loans and deposit the money in farmers' accounts. He also reminded the Congress-led dispensation that it had promised to do the same within 10 days of coming to power. Replying to the question, Cooperative Minister Udai Lal Anjana said the eligibility of beneficiaries was being decided and thereafter, the loans will be waived.Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria, however, expressed dissatisfaction over the reply. He insisted that the government should have waived off the loans within 10 days of coming to power as was promised by the Congress. The opposition then entered the Well of the House and raised anti-government slogans."It appears the government has no intention to waive off the loans. We are not satisfied and are walking out to express our protest," Kataria said.The issue was also raised by BJP MLA Kiran Maheshwari who said the state government had announced the waiver on December 19, 2018, and constituted a ministerial committee on January 1 to decide the eligibility. "The farmers are feeling cheated. They (Congress) promised the waiver in 10 days, but 35 days have passed, and nothing has been done," she said.The state cooperative minister said the ministerial committee has held two meetings over the matter.Hitting out at the BJP-led previous regime, Anjana said the last government waived loans of "non-eligible" people. . In reply to another question, Food and Civil Supply Minister Ramesh Meena informed the House that the government will review the 'Annapurna Bhandar Yojna' started by the previous government.He said irregularities will be removed from the scheme.In 2015, the then BJP government had given a facelift to the scheme and rebranded around 5,000 fair price shops as 'Annapurna Bhandar' where multi-brand consumer goods are currently being sold.Asked whether the Congress government would continue the scheme in its present form, Meena said a three-year contract has been signed with private partners. He said products at such shops were being sold at higher prices than the market price and that there was less footfall. "We will review, improve and thereafter, continue," the minister added. PTI SDA SRY