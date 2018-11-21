Farm worker commits suicide in Punjab

/R Phagwara (Punjab), Nov 21 (PTI)A 40-year-old farm worker apparently committed suicide by hanging himself in a village in Phagwara district, police said Wednesday. Jakhan Shah, originally from Bihar, hanged himself from a tree on his landlord's field at Bhakhriana village on Tuesday. Shah is said to be an alcohol addict and has left behind six children and his wife, the police said. A case under Section 174 (unnatural death) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) has been registered, the police said, adding that the body had been handed over to his family after post-mortem. PTI CORR VSD MAZHMB