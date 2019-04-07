Farmer bludgeoned to death in Alipur

New Delhi, Apr 7 (PTI) A 65-year-old farmer was bludgeoned to death in Alipur by some unidentified person, police said Sunday. The deceased, identified as Ravinder Singh, lived with his family in Tajpur village. The matter came to light when one of his relatives found his body lying in a cattle shed. Singh sustained deep injuries to his head and a blood-stained farm tool was found lying next to the body, a senior police officer said. Police suspected personal enmity to be the motive behind the killing, he said. A case was registered at the Alipur police station and the probe was underway to nab the accused, the officer added. PTI AMP SNESNE