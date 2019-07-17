Farmer commits suicide in Banda

Banda (UP), July 17 (PTI) A 57-year-old farmer committed suicide by hanging himself at his farm in Brahma Dera village under City Kotwali Police Station here Wednesday, officials said. Ram Kishan hanged himself from a tree near the tubewell in his field , SDM Sandip Kumar said. According to the deceased's family, Kishan had taken loan of Rs 3 lakh under the Kisan Credit Card and Rs 2 lakh from village money lenders. Kishan was distressed about repayment of the loans as he had received repeated recovery notices. The SDM said an inquiry was being conducted to ascertain whether Kishan was being troubled for the outstanding debts. The family will be extended all help as per norms, he said. PTI CORR SAB INDIND