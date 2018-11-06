scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Farmer commits suicide over debt burden in UP

Muzaffarnagar, Nov 6 (PTI) A 55-year-old farmer allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison, with his family claiming that he was under stress due to debt burden in the district, police said.According to Subdivisional Magistrate Inder Kant Dwivedi, an inquiry has been ordered into the incident that took place Monday. His body has been sent for post-mortem, he said, adding that an investigation is underway. PTI CORR KJKJKJ

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Payoff Time for ITC

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos