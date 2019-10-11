Farmer committed suicide by hanging from tree

Muzaffarnagar, Oct 11 (PTI) A 55-year-old debt-ridden farmer committed suicide by hanging from a tree at Shukartal village here, police said on Friday. Tarachand Saini was found dead on Thursday, they said. His son, Arun Kumar, alleged that Saini was worried about repaying bank loans. The police said the body has been sent for postmortem and an investigation is underway in the case. PTI CORR AAR