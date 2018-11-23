Farmer electrocuted to death in UP

Muzaffarnagar, Nov 23 (PTI) A 50-year-old farmer was electrocuted to death after coming into contact with a high tension electrical wire, police said Friday. Ramesh was riding a buffalo cart when the accident occurred at Ghari Bahadurpur village in the district on Thursday, they added.He was taken to the hospital but was declared brought dead. The body was later sent for postmortem examination, police said. PTI CORR RHL