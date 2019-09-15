Farmer electrocuted to death in UP

Banda, Sep 15 (PTI) A farmer was electrocuted to death while his wife sustained serious injuries in Chitrakoot district when they came in contact with a live wire, police said on Sunday. According to police, the incident took place on Saturday in Hardauli village under Rajapur Police Station area. Shyamsundar Singh (40) was working in his field when he touched the wire hanging from an electric pole in the field, they said.Singh's wife Ranno sustained serious injuries in a bid to rescue her husband, they added. The duo was taken to a hospital in Allahabad where doctors declared Singh dead while Ranno is undergoing treatment and her condition is said to be critical, they said. PTI CORR NAV RHL