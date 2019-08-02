scorecardresearch
Farmer electrocuted to death, sons injured

Balrampur (UP), Aug 2 (PTI) A farmer was electrocuted to death and his three sons injured after a barb wire, which they were installing on a fence, came in contact with a electricity wire, police said on Friday. The incident took place in Chauka Kalan village here.Chhatilal (56) was killed and his sons injured, they said. The injured have been admitted to a hospital and their condition is stated to be stabled, police said. PTI CORR ABN ANBANB

