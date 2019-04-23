Farmer found dead with throat slit

Muzaffarnagar (UP), April 23 (PTI) A 60-year-old farmer was found murdered in his fields at Daryapur village under the Kakroli police station in the district on Monday night, police said. Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ram Mohan Sharma said the victim, Brijpal, was found with his throat slit. He had gone to irrigate his fields but did not return home, after which his family informed the police. Police have registered a case of murder against unidentified persons. The body has been sent for post-mortem. PTI CORR RDK SMN