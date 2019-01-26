scorecardresearch
Farmer killed in lightning strike in UP

Balrampur (UP), Jan 26 (PTI) A farmer was killed after being struck by lightning in Sugaon village in Balrampur district of Uttar Pradesh, a senior official said Saturday. Balesar (65) died after lightning struck him on Friday evening when he was returning home from his field, District Magistrate Krishna Karunesh said. He said compensation will be given to the farmer's family after a report a received in this regard. PTI CORR ABN SMNSMN

