Farmer killed in UP's Muzaffarnagar over dispute

Muzaffarnagar, Nov 13 (PTI) A 54-year-old farmer was shot dead allegedly in a dispute over unloading of sugarcane in Fugana village here on Wednesday, police said. Jitender Kumar was at a sugarcane centre in the village when an argument broke out between him and the accused over unloading of cane, following which they fired at him, Circle Officer S K Negi told PTI. Efforts are on to nab the accused and security has been tightened in the area, the CO said. PTI CORR CK

