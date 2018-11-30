scorecardresearch
Farmer robbed of Rs 1.2 lakh at gunpoint in UP

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Nov 30 (PTI) Two bike-borne men robbed Rs 1.2 lakh at gunpoint from a farmer in Khatoli town here, police said Friday. The incident took place outside a bank from where Praveen had withdrawn the money, they said. The goons snatched the bag carrying the cash at gunpoint and fled, they added.A search operation has been launched to nab the accused, a police officer said. PTI CORR MAZ RHL

