Farmer shot dead in UP's Shamli

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jun 23 (PTI) A 38-year-old farmer was shot dead by unidentified persons at a village in neighbouring Shamli district, police said on Sunday.The farmer, identified as Bablu, was shot dead when he had gone to his fields at Bibipur Jalalabad village Saturday evening, they said.When the farmer did not reach his home till late in the evening, a search was initiated following which his body carrying bullet injury marks was found in the fields, police said. The reason behind his murder is yet to be ascertained and the matter is under investigation, they said.