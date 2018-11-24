Farmer's buffaloes worth Rs 4 lakh looted in UP

Muzaffarnagar Nov 24 (PTI) Six armed men allegedly looted buffaloes of a farmer worth Rs 4 lakh after holding him and his wife hostage in Shamli district's Gangeru village, police said Saturday. The incident took place Friday night. The farmer, Gaffar Ahmed, was sleeping near the bovines when the six men came in a vehicle. They held him and his wife hostage and took the buffaloes. The police are have launched a hunt to nab the accused. PTI CORR AAR