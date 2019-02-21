Farmers continue protest for 10th day outside Noida Authority office

Noida (UP), Feb 21 (PTI) Scores of farmers continued their protest here for a straight 10th day for compensation in lieu of their land acquired by the Noida Authority over the years.The farmers, including women, have been squatting right outside the authority's office in Sector 6 and had so far denied any talks with the officials "inside the office".On Thursday, a delegation of the protestors, under the banner of 'Kisan Astitva Bachao Andolan', convened by Sukhveer Singh, went for talks with authority and administration officials which failed to find a way ahead."They are not ready to listen to any of our demands in the correct way. They are dilly-dallying, making vague statements like this is not our responsibility," he told protestors after the meeting."They are harassing the farmers by delaying solution for our problems," Singh added.However, authority said the meeting ended on a "positive note" and added that along with the district administration it has been persuading the farmers since day one for talks."It was only today that they agreed to enter the office for a talk where the Noida Authority Chairman and CEO (Alok Tandon) deliberated on their demands. He suggested solution to issues that were concerned with the Noida Authority and requested that other issues be taken up with the district administration," Officer on Special Duty, Noida Authority, Rajesh Kumar Singh said."The talks concluded on a positive note," he said in a statement.When asked about the situation, Noida City Magistrate Shailendra Kumar Mishra, who was present in the meeting, dodged any clear response, saying it was a matter for authority to deal with.After the demonstration, which has been taking place taking place from morning till evening since February 12, culminated for the day, the farmers vowed to continue their protest."We have to keep this protest going to achieve our objective. We have to remain within the boundaries of the law and demand our rights in a democratic manner," he told the protestors. PTI KIS KJKJ