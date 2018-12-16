Farmers create ruckus while collecting urea in Rajasthan, one injured

Kota, Dec 16 (PTI) A farmer was critically injured after a group of people who had gathered to collect urea at a mandi here created ruckus over jumping of queue in Baran district of Rajasthan and later clashed with the police, eyewitnesses said.DSP Parmar Singh said the police had to use mild force to control the situation but no one was injured in the incident.Around 500 farmers assembled this morning in Krishi Upaj Mandi Samiti premises in Cipabarode town to collect slips for urea bags when some of them broke queues and created ruckus, the DSP said.Some farmers started hurling stones at the police and damaged glass windows and furniture at the mandi premises. The staff at the Mandi Samiti office had to escape into the office rooms, the police said.Declining report of farmer's injury in the incident, the DSP said some farmers complained of having sustained injury in the incident but they were asked to lodge a report in this connection. He refused to have restored to lathi charge but added police had to restore to mild force to push back the aggressive farmers and disperse the crowd. One farmer, identified as Lokesh Lodha, a resident of Kotra Bhagwan village of Chipabarode tehsil, reportedly sustained critical injury in the incident and was referred to a hospital in Kota after primary medical care at a local hospital, eyewitnesses said. Some other farmers reportedly sustained minor injuries and were discharged from the local hospital after primary medical care, they said. PTI CORR DPBDPB