Farmers facing crisis due to govt's 'insensitive' policies: Cong

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) The Congress on Monday hit out at the Modi government and alleged that farmers in the country are facing a crisis due to their "insensitive" policies. Congress spokesperson Ragini Nayak said the plight of farmers in Maharashtra and Haryana was even worse as the number of their suicides was on the rise in these states. "The insensitive policies of the Modi government are leading to a crisis in the farm sector, with the plight of farmers on the rise under this regime," she said, adding that farmers have nothing to do but commit suicide. She also targeted Haryana Chief Minister Manohal Lal Khattar, saying she has used "shameful" language for the Congress president and should apologise for the act. She alleged that in the last five years 12,800 farmers have committed suicides, averaging eight farmers everyday. Khattar ridiculed Sonia Gandhi's return as the Congress chief, using a Hindi proverb that seemed to call her a "dead mouse" and provoking an outrage from the opposition party. PTI SKC CK