Farmers have been given a raw deal in this election: Rashtriya Kisan Manch president

Mathura (UP), Apr 29 (PTI) Farmers have been given a raw deal in this election season with leaders failing to present a plan that will improve their lot, Rashtriya Kisan Manch president Shekhar Dixit said Monday. "In a rare election full of allegations and counter-allegations, the farmers have again been given false promises by different political parties," he told reporters here. He said many farmers are giving up farming due to political apathy to address their problems despite the fact that agriculture in the nucleus of Indian economy. Reports of suicide by debt-ridden farmers have become a regular feature, he said. "I do not have any grudge for any particular party, but all of them should come forward with a plan that would improve the lot of farmers," Dixit said and appealed to people to "vote for a candidate who is committed to sort out problems of farmers". Election to 542 Lok Sabha seats is being conducted in seven phases between April 11 and May 19. Election in Vellore constituency in Tamil Nadu has been cancelled following excess use of money power. Results will be declared on May 23. PTI CORR SMNSMN