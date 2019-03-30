Farmers hold protest rally in Amritsar

Amritsar, Mar 30 (PTI) Farmers under the banner of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee Saturday held a protest rally near the residence of Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu here in support of their demands including a complete loan waiver. The agitating farmers lashed out at the governments at the Centre and in the state for not accepting their demands. Besides complete loan waiver, farmers have been seeking implementation of the Swaminathan Commission report, payment of outstanding amount to cane growers, plots to homeless farmers or farm labourers and old age pension, they said. Press Secretary of the committee, Harpreet Singh Sidhawa, threatened that the farmers would squat on railway track on March 31 to press the governments to accept their demands. PTI JMS CHS CK