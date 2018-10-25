Farmers' income can be doubled focusing on allied farm activities: Agri Min

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh Thursday said farmers' income can be doubled by focusing on allied farm activities, better marketing and input and output management. The government has taken several measures like electronic national agriculture market (eNAM) and soil testing labs in the last four-and-a-half years, he said. "It is possible to increase farmers' income by focusing on allied farm activities like poultry and fishery," the minister said at an event there. Post harvesting management and better marketing is key for ensuring better income to farmers, he added. It may be noted that the government is examining recommendations made by the Ashok Dalwai-headed panel on doubling farmers income by 2022. PTI LUX MKJ