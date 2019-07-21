Farmers meet UP Guv, seek return of land 'grabbed' by Azam Khan

Lucknow, Jul 21 (PTI) A delegation of Rampur farmers met Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik here Sunday, urging him to help them get back the "land of farmers" from senior SP leader Azam Khan. The former Uttar Pradesh minister was named in the FIRs lodged in connection with alleged forcible acquisition of land for Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, of which he is the founder and Chancellor.In a statement issued here, Congress leader Faisal Khan Lala said, "A 12-member delegation met UP Governor Ram Naik and handed over a memorandum to him, informing that despite being mentioned in the list of land grabbers, Azam Khan is unwilling to leave the land of farmers and poor people." "Despite a large number of cases registered against him, police is yet to arrest him," he added. Lala said the Governor assured of taking up the matter with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Family members of those whose land was allegedly grabbed by the Rampur MP were part of the delegation. Recently, Rampur MP Azam Khan's name was put on an online list of "land mafias" by the district administration."The name of the Rampur MP has been put on the list of the anti-land mafia portal of the state government after FIRs were lodged against him on land-grabbing charges," Additional District Magistrate (Administration) JP Gupta had told PTI. "The listing was done by SDM Sadar," he had said. PTI NAV RDKRDK