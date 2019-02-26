Farmers on indefinite fast in Noida

Noida (UP), Feb 26 (PTI) After over two weeks of sit-in demonstration, some farmers here have launched an indefinite fast to press for their demands, including enhanced compensation in lieu of their land acquired by the Noida Authority over the years. Scores of farmers, under the banner of 'Kisan Astitva Bachao Andolan', have been protesting outside the authority office in Sector 6 since February 12. Some farmers launched the indefinite fast on Monday. "They have not shown any seriousness towards resolving our issues. The ethics have died. That is why we resorted to indefinite strike," Sukhveer Singh, convenor of the Andolan, told PTI. Eight farmers, including Singh, are on the indefinite fast. Singh said throughout Tuesday there has been no communication between the protestors and the officials over the issue. "It's already been 36 hours and we are outside the authority office. There has been no correspondence of any kind. They don't care about our issues," he claimed. There was no response by the Noida Authority to telephone calls and text messages by PTI. The farmers are demanding residential plots 10 per cent the size of the total land that was acquired from them by the authority post 2002. They are also demanding an increased monetary compensation for the acquired land. Among other demands, the protestors, including those from Behlolpur, Sarfabad, Hoshiarpur and other villages of Noida, want a college and a play field to be developed in Sector 123. On February 21, A meeting had taken place held between top officials and the protesters inside the Noida Authority office but it had failed to find a consensus.PTI KIS AQSAQS