Farmers say helpless, unable to see crops being destroyed by Yamuna

New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) The rising Yamuna has swallowed the standing crops worth an estimated Rs 40 lakh of at least 200 small and marginal farmers on the outskirts of Delhi and forced them to flee the flood plains to take shelter in temporary camps set up on higher grounds.But they say they are helpless and unable to bear the loss of their crops (mainly vegetables) the only source of income for many of these poor farmers. In Yamuna Khadar area, close to the flood plains, women sell vegetables they grow in the now-inundated fields to earn their livelihood.Chandrawati, 50, says she has to take care of her five young daughters.She was forced to moved out of her residence on Monday night and take shelter in a temporary camp set up by the government as the expected rise in the water level threatens her home."We have been growing vegetables in Yamuna Khadar area for decades. My husband used to do this. After his death in 2004, I have been doing farming with my five daughters. We are now struggling to stay afloat," she said.The farmers, who have no control over the flow of the river in spate, say they are now clueless what to do or how to deal with the situation they are in now for apparently no fault of theirs.Hemanti, 50, said she too left her home last night and has been putting up on a road near the Old Yamuna Bridge."We were informed by authorities about the rising water level (Tuesday afternoon). We lost around Rs 25,000 and no one is talking about it. It was our only source of income," she said.More than 10,000 people have been moved out of the low-lying areas since Monday, before the river breached the danger mark and entered the Nigambodh cremation ground. Flowing almost a metre above the danger mark, Yamuna is likely to rise further when water released by the Hathini Kund Barrage in Haryana reaches here Wednesday afternoon."There are about 200 farmers dependent only on farming (near the flood plains). They have lost their standing crops due to the rise in water level. Farmers have lost crops worth Rs 40 lakh," said Devender Kashyap, pradhan of Yamuna Khadar area.Om Kumar, 32, said the government has allowed farming of green vegetables only on the flood plains near Yamuna Khadar."My father Bal Krishan has been doing farming for a long time. We spend Rs 25,000-Rs 30,000 in one season on growing crops," Kumar said.The river was flowing at 206.25 metres, almost a metre above the danger mark on Tuesday, according to a Delhi government official. Kashyap said Haryana has released 25,590 cusecs of water, so the river's level is likely to reach 207.08 metres around 2pm Wednesday.In 1978, Yamuna had risen to its highest level of 207.49 metres, causing a devastating flood in Delhi.Delhi Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot on Monday inspected the relief camps set up by Delhi government at Haathi Ghat and Kanchan Colony.He tweeted that he interacted with people moved out of areas threatened by the river and now staying in relief camps and has directed district magistrates to ensure availability of all relief materials for them. PTI NIT VIT KND ABHABH