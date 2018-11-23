Farmers' unrest will hurt BJP in Rajasthan, MP: CPI(M)

New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) Farmers' "unrest" in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh will hurt the BJP's poll prospects in these states, senior CPI(M) leader Hannan Mollah claimed Friday.Elections in BJP- ruled Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh are scheduled to be held on December 7 and November 28, respectively.The CPI(M)'s in-charge for Rajasthan, Mollah, also claimed that since the BJP came to power in these states, there has been "agricultural distress"."Farmers' unrest in both Rajathan and Madhya Pradesh will hurt BJP's electoral prospects in the assembly poll. "Farmers in both the state are angry over agricultural policy decisions adopted by the BJP governments. There has been agricultural distress in both the BJP ruled states in last five years," said Mollah, who also general secretary in the All India Kisan Sabha. The Mandsaur police firing incident in which five protesting farmers were killed in Madhya Pradesh was a turning point and a political set back for the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government, he told PTI."The Mandsaur incident had fuelled farmers' protest across Madhya Pradesh. The Chouhan government had a tough time to pacify the framers. The farmers anger continues against the BJP government in the state for not fulfilling the electoral promises made by it," Mollah said. These protests led to the formation of All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC), a conglomerate of 206 farmers bodies, in which Mollah is a convenor. "In Madhya Pradesh, loan waiver, crop insurance and water supply for irrigation are the three main issues of farmers. The demands of farmers are genuine but the Shivraj Singh government failed to solve all the three key farmers' issues due to its apathetic attitude towards the farming community," he alleged. Mollah claimed that the Vasundhara Raje government's attitude towards solving common peoples' problem particularly those of farmers, has invited trouble for the BJP government in India's largest state. "The Raje government's failure to solve farmers' issues will rout BJP in rural Rajasthan. Raje in her tenure as chief minister rarely bothered about farmers' problem," the CPI(M) leader said. PTI DMB ASG ANBANB