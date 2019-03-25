Farooq Abdullah files nomination papers for Srinagar LS seat

(Eds: Adding info about BJP's nominee) Srinagar, Mar 25 (PTI) National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah Monday filed nomination papers from the prestigious Srinagar Lok Sabha seat which is going to polls in the second phase of the general election on April 18.Abdullah, who is seeking re-election from the constituency, was accompanied by his son and NC vice-president Omar Abdullah and other leaders of the party to the office of Returning Officer Srinagar.There was no pomp and show as only few vehicles of the NC leaders were allowed inside the deputy commissioner's office complex in Tankipora area of the city here.The police had barricaded the entire area as part of the security arrangements to prevent any untoward incident and did not allow any supporters to the venue.The Returning Officer had earlier issued guidelines, saying the maximum number of persons allowed at the time of filing of nomination by a candidate would be five including the candidate whereas the maximum number of vehicles allowed for each candidate would be three.Speaking to reporters after filing his nomination papers, Abdullah vowed to fight "communal forces" in the country."I am still young and have to do a lot of work. We have to save our country from communal forces. Our fight is against communal forces," 83-year-old NC president said.Meanwhile, journalist-turned-politician Khalid Jehangir also filed his nomination papers on Monday - his first plunge into electoral politics -- as BJP candidate.Jehangir, who is the spokesman of the BJP, was accompanied by former president of the party's state unit Sat Pal Sharma and other leaders of the party.Speaking to reporters, Jehangir said his slogan for the polls is "stop lying and start telling the truth"."The people of Kashmir have seen their leaders lying right since 1947. Today, I appeal all the leaders to tell people the truth and be honest with them," he said.The Srinagar Lok Sabha seat is spread over three districts of Srinagar, Budgam and Ganderbal. It has 12,90,318 voters who are eligible to cast their votes at 1,716 polling stations set up in the constituency.The last date for filing nomination papers for the second phase is March 26 and the scrutiny of nomination papers will be conducted on March 27, while the last date for withdrawal of nominations is March 29 and the polling will be held on April 18, from 7.00 am to 6.00 pm. PTI SSB MIJ RCJ