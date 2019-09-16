Farooq Abdullah now detained under PSA, normal life remains disrupted in Kashmir

Srinagar, Sept 16 (PTI) Authorities have detained former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah under the stringent Public Safety Act here even as normal life remained affected in Kashmir Valley for the 43rd consecutive day on Monday with most shops shut and public transport off the roads.Abdullah, who was under house arrest, has now been detained under the PSA, which enables authorities to detain any individual for two years without trial. Officials said normal life remained disrupted in the valley.However, the movement of private cars was going on unhindered in the city and elsewhere in the valley, while few auto-rickshaws and inter-district cabs were also seen plying in some areas.Internet services remained suspended across all platforms, the officials said.While landline across the valley were functional, voice calls on mobile devices were working only in Kupwara and Handwara police districts of north Kashmir, they added.The efforts of the state government to open schools have not borne anyfruit as parents continued to keep children at home due toapprehensions about their safety.Most areas of the valley were restrictions-free, but the deployment of security forces continued on the ground to maintain law and order, the officials said.Restrictions were first imposed across Kashmir on 5 August when the Centre announced its decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution and bifurcate the state into two Union territories. The restrictions were lifted in phases from many parts of the valley as the situation improved with the passage of time.The authorities have been imposing restrictions in vulnerable areas of the valley every Friday, apprehending that vested interests might exploit the large gatherings at big mosques and shrines to fuel protests.PTI SSB DVDV