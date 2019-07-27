Farooq Abdullah takes stock of facilities for Amarnath pilgrims

Srinagar, Jul 27 (PTI) National Conference president and MP Farooq Abdullah visited the Amarnath Yatri Niwas at Pantha Chowk here on Saturday to take stock of the facilities being provided to the pilgrims.After interacting with the pilgrims at Amarnath Yatri Niwas, Abdullah expressed satisfaction over the facilities being made available for them, a National Conference (NC) spokesperson said.Underscoring the traditional pluralistic ethos of the Valley, the MP from Srinagar said Kashmiri people have been welcoming the pilgrims for decades."The Valley boasts of robust secular tradition which is motored by Sufi teachings. Inter-religious harmony has been the mainstay of Kashmiri culture. There is a great scope of improving the facilities being provided to pilgrims," Abdullah said.Later, local stone workers met the NC president and apprised him about the issues concerning them. Abdullah assured them that he will take up their issues at appropriate forums, the party spokesperson said.Earlier, Abdullah visited Pahalgam and Baltal base camps of the Amarnath yatra and interacted with the pilgrims, he said. PTI SSB NSDNSD