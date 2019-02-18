Farooq Abdullah takes up Kashmiri students' safety with CMs of Pb, Raj and U'khand

Jammu, Feb 18 (PTI) National Conference President Farooq Abdullah Monday took up the security-related issues of the students and others from Kashmir with chief ministers of Punjab, Rajasthan and Uttrakhand, urging them to ensure their safety and well-being. "Abdullah spoke on phone with Punjab Chief Minister Amrinder Singh, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Uttrakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and urged them to take appropriate measures for instilling a sense of security among the students and other Kashmiri people," a spokesman of the NC said here. Expressing concern over "threats and intimidation" to the Kashmiri students in various parts of the country, Abdullah told the chief ministers that the students are in panic and fearing for their lives. "Security is needed to be beefed up in the areas they are staying besides anti-social elements need to be booked for their intimidating tactics," the NC leader said. The spokesman said the chief ministers of the three states shared the concern of Abdullah and informed him about various steps taken in this regard. They assured him that all the necessary measures have been put in place to ensure the safety of Kashmiri students, he said. Meanwhile, Abdullah has again reiterated his appeal to the people of Jammu for maintaining peace and brotherhood. He stressed the need for isolating elements inimical to peace. "Foiling attempts of anti-social elements unitedly by the people belonging to various segments of the society is need of the hour," he said. PTI TAS AQS