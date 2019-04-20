`Farzi' friendship between BSP, SP will end on May 23: PM

(Eds: Adds details) Etah (UP), Apr 20 (PTI) After BSP president Mayawati termed the prime minister a fake backward class member, Narendra Modi Saturday said the 'farzi friendship' of the SP and the Bahujan Samaj Party will fall apart the day election results are announced. "You all remember the friendship that was struck during the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh that came to an end with the announcement of the results and turned into rivalry, he said referring to the understanding in 2017 between the Congress and the Samajwadi Party. The farzi dosti of bua and `babua will also end the same way," Modi said at an election rally here, referring to Mayawati and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. "The date of this friendship has also been fixed. May 23, Thursday, this farzi dosti (fake friendship) will fall apart, he said. That day `bua' and `babua' will start part 2 of their rivalry," the prime minister said. At the joint rally of the opposition alliance in Mainpuri Friday, Mayawati had said SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav is a real backward unlike Modi, a `farzi or `naqli backward. Attacking the opposition alliance in Uttar Pradesh, Modi said those thinking of their selfish gains can never think about the welfare of the deprived sections of society. By doing politics in the name of the poor they have only increased their own bank balances," he claimed. "Only the flags of the SP and the BSP are different, their intentions are the same, he said, and referred to the period when an SP or a BSP government was in power in Uttar Pradesh. At the time of the `bua' it was corruption, and during the time of `babua atrocities were committed on Dalits, he said, adding it must have been a difficult decision for Mayawati to join hands with the SP. Mayawati had Friday said despite the State Guest House episode, she took the difficult decision in the interest of the people and partys movement. In 1995, SP workers had allegedly attacked Mayawati when she was staying at the Lucknow guest house, leading to over two decades of bitterness between her and SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav. The two leaders Friday shared the dais, signalling to their supporters that they were no longer rivals. Modi said patriotism for the BJP is ensuring the countrys security and saving it from middlemen. He said only `mazboot government can realise the dream of a string India. `naqli backward. The SP, the BSP and the Rasjtriya Lok Dal have forged an alliance to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party in UP. PTI SAB ASHASH