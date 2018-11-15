Fashion designer, domestic help killed over unpaid dues in Vasant Kunj Enclave, 3 held

(Eds: Adds details throughout) New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) A fashion designer and her domestic help were allegedly killed by her tailor and his two accomplices at her home in south Delhi's upmarket Vasant Kunj Enclave locality following a dispute over unpaid dues, police said Thursday.The bodies of 53-year-old Maya Lakhani, who ran a boutique called Tulsi Creations in Green Park, and her house help, 50-year-old Bahadur, a Nepalese national, were found with at least 18 stab injuries each on their neck and stomach in the bungalow early Thursday. Bahadur had been staying with Lakhani's family since childhood and police have not been able to trace his family till now.The accused looted jewellery worth lakhs of rupees and ransacked the house after killing the two, police said, estimating that the incident took place between 10 pm and 11.30 pm on Wednesday.Rahul Anwar (24), the master tailor who worked with Lakhani, his cousin Rahmat (24) and his friend Wasim (25) have been arrested in connection with the killings, a senior police officer said. Anwar was arrested in 2017 for allegedly molesting a minor girl in Rangpuri Pahari area, police said.Around 2.45 am, the three men went to the Vasant Kunj (south) Police Station and said they have killed two people in Vasant Kunj Enclave, following which officials rushed to the spot to verify the details.They found the bodies in a pool of blood.A case has been registered and the three accused have been arrested, Devender Arya, deputy commissioner of police (southwest), said.Police said Lakhani had set up a tailoring workshop at her home.During interrogation, the three said they had hatched a conspiracy to kill her. Anwar claimed Lakhani had not paid him for a couple of months and would pay in piecemeal. He was annoyed and hatched a plan 10 days ago to kill her, a senior police officer said.Anwar had been working under Lakhani for close to three-and-a-half years, he said.After committing the crime, the accused said, they stole valuable items, including jewellery, from the house and left in Lakhani's car, according to the police officer.Police said the accused had four knives with them which they had purchased from a weekly Sunday Bazar in Vasant Kunj. After killing Lakhani and her domestic help, the accused went to a pond behind Rangpuri Pahari area in Vasant Kunj to discreetly dispose off the knives and their clothes that had blood stains.The accused thought police would trouble their families if they ran away. So, they decided to surrender, the senior officer said.Police said Lakhani was single and had been living in Vasant Kunj for several years. Her sister lives in Gurgaon and her brother in Goa, who arrived in the city on Thursday evening.Anwar would come to Lakhani's house everyday in the morning and like everyday he came to the house on Wednesday. He had the keys to the house and the workshop, police said. Around 1.30 pm, he had gone for lunch and returned around 3 pm. Wasim and Rahmat came to meet him around 6.30 pm on the pretext of helping with tailoring work, police said. Anwar called Lakhani to show her a suit he had stitched and when she came to the workshop, the trio brutally stabbed her inflicting at least 16-17 wounds, police said. Later, Lakhni's servant came there to check on her but he also met the same fate. The accused then stole jewellery and went to Rangouri Pahari where they dumped the blood-stained clothes and the knives. The bungalow where Lakhani stayed was sealed by the police. The neighbours were not willing to talk about the incident.The deceased had no issue with anyone and was living there from the last 15 to 20 years. In fact, her bungalow was the first construction in the area, said a senior police officer. The crime scene has been preserved and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem, police said, adding that further investigation was underway. PTI AMP/NIT SLB SLB INDIND