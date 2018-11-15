Fashion designer, domestic help killed over unpaid dues in Vasant Kunj Enclave, 3 held

(Eds: Adds details of interrogation) New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) A fashion designer and her domestic help were allegedly killed by her tailor and his two accomplices in her home in south Delhi's upmarket Vasant Kunj Enclave locality following a dispute over unpaid dues, police said Thursday.The bodies of 53-year-old Maya Lakhani, who ran a boutique called Tulsi Creations in Green Park, and her house help, 50-year-old Bahadur, a Nepalese national, were found with multiple stab wounds in the bungalow early Thursday.The accused looted jewellery and ransacked the house after killing the two, police said, estimating that the incident took place between 10 pm and 11.30 pm on Wednesday.Rahul Anwar (24), the master tailor who worked with Lakhani, his cousin Rahmat (24) and his friend Wasim (25) have been arrested in connection with the killings, a senior police officer said.Around 2.45 am, the three men went to the Vasant Kunj (south) police station and said they have killed two people in Vasant Kunj Enclave, following which officials rushed to the spot to verify the details.They found the bodies in a pool of blood.A case has been registered and the three accused have been arrested, Devender Arya, deputy commissioner of police (southwest), said.Police said Lakhani had set up a tailoring workshop in her home.During interrogation, the three said they had hatched a conspiracy to kill her. Anwar claimed Lakhani had not paid him for a couple of months and would pay in piecemeal. He was annoyed and hatched a plan 10 days ago to kill her, a senior police officer said.Anwar had been working under Lakhani for close to three years, he said.After committing the crime, the accused said, they stole valuable items, including jewellery, from the house and left in Lakhani's car, according to the police officer.Police said the accused had four knives with them which they had purchased from a weekly Sunday Bazar in Vasant Kunj. After killing Lakhani and her domestic help, the accused went to a pond behind Rangpuri Pahari area in Vasant Kunj to discreetly dispose of the knives and their clothes that had blood stains.The accused thought police would trouble their families if they ran away. So, they decided to surrender, the senior officer said.Police said Lakhani was single and had been living in Vasant Kunj for several years. Her sister lives in Gurgaon and her brother in Goa.The crime scene has been preserved and the bodies have been sent for a post-mortem, police said, adding that further investigation is underway. PTI AMP SLB NIT AMP ABHABH