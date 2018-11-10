Fashion is all about being subtle and basic, says Vikram Phadnis

Mumbai, Nov 10 (PTI) Vikram Phadnis believes people these days have minimalist approach towards fashion. Phadnis, a known name in the fashion circle, says people today opt for elegant subtle look and designers have to adhere to the demands of the market. "Style has evolved in a big way over the years. There was a time when people wanted bling and everything to be over the top. But today everything has become subtle and basic and yet style has its own charm. People today want something that is elegant and beautiful," Phadnis told PTI. Talking about the current fashion trends, he says, "Lot of people are getting into floral, they are the in thing right now. Also, pastel colors are being liked, nothing is over the top. People want to do lavish stuff but it is all very subtle and subdued." Phadnis believes designers should not focus on their creative instincts but rather go by what the consumers demand. "It is important to understand what the demand and supply of the market is. It is all about what people are looking for. People want to wear comfortable clothes and not something that is overtly heavy. Comfort is the most important thing."Phadnis recently displayed his bridal collection at a fashion show for 'Shaadi By Marriott'. Actors Kunal Kapoor and Soha Ali Khan were the showstoppers for the noted designer. Meanwhile, Phadnis, who made his directorial debut with a Marathi film "Hrudayantar", is all set to make his second film. "There is a film that I am working on, it will start in March next year. I have a written the story myself. It is a drama film and it will be in Marathi," he said. PTI KKP SHDSHD