Fashion Label 'Ayana' Launches its Summer Kurti and Gown Collection for Women in the Age Group of 25-60 Years

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India(NewsVoir)Chennai based one-year-old 'Ayana' fashion studio launches its Summer Cool Collective beginning March 16th, 2019. Weaving the threads of comfort, sophistication and feminine elegance, the new summer collection of 'Kurtis and Long Gowns' created out of pure cotton fabric, come in rich earthy and soft pastel shades ushering in a whiff of cool air for the uptown chic!Priced between Rs. 4000 and Rs. 12000, the Summer Cool Collection, unique in design can be worn as festive wear too! With custom fit and lifetime service in case of alterations, Ayana is sure to rejuvenate the city women's wardrobe in a big way!Housed at No. 15/4, Haddows Lane, Haddows Road, Nungambakkam, Studio Ayana has announced its year end sale up to 25% off, which can be availed till March 31st, 2019. For details, contact: +91 98406 83066.About AyanaThe fashion label Ayana houses an exquisite collection of handwoven Kanchivaram saris, exclusive readymade blouses, designer sarees, skirts, crop tops, bridal lehengas, ethnic work wear, Indo - western outfits, brunch wear dresses, Kurti and palazzo sets, western wear and a fine collection of blouse fabrics for all occasions, in addition to custom designing for all occasions. The brand prides of its own line of accessories Haaram - handmade jewellery collective. Ayana has also recently introduced menswear and baby clothes. 'Ayana' evolved radically with each collection, translating locally sourced exquisite materials and embellishments into refreshingly creative and astonishingly contemporary silhouettes. It prides itself in prioritizing quality over quantity and obsess over sourcing the most vibrant and high-quality raw materials from weavers across the country. Whilst bound by the four pillars, that of outstanding craftsmanship, innovative design, contemporary functionality, and the highest quality materials, Ayana's commitment to its ateliers, where artisans of remarkable skill combine traditional mastery with breathtaking innovation has remained unwavering.Founder of AyanaPooja Sundaresh, an economics major from Stella Maris College, Chennai, a graduate degree in the same field from Kings College London, UK and with an Entrepreneurship Program from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), is the Founder & CEO of Studio Ayana.The Fashion Label - Ayana, she says was inspired by her roots in the Indian classical arts and modern tradition. Grown into a typical South Indian family, she was introduced to Bharatnatyam at the age of 3 and continued to a be performer until the age of 18. Having been brought up in a country of marvelous beauty and tremendous potential, she felt inspired but also heartbroken at how this talent was stunted by a lack of opportunities and exposure to global markets. She was influenced to connect indigenous craft to international markets, and to connect the creators of products to their customers. Hence, she decided to pilot a program that engaged gifted Indian artisans.Through her travels and international exposure, she was passionate about designing clothes that aimed to push the boundaries of traditionalism to meet the changing needs of the new generation - to re-inspire millennials and adults back into Indian clothing with a contemporary twist.Image: Studio Ayana PWRPWR