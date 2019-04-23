Fashion Label 'Studio Ayana' Brings in the Opulence and Significance of Lehengas and Kanjivarams this Wedding Season

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Launches the 'Summer Bridal Couture' for the 'Brides-To-Be', the Bridesmaid' and the Men folks Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India(NewsVoir)With an endless summer almost at the door-step, Chennai's fashion label 'Studio Ayana' launches its Summer Bridal Collection for the Brides To Be, Bridesmaids and the Men Folks attending the grand Indian Summer Wedding! Priced at Rs. 30,000 upwards, the collective for the 'Brides To Be' looks as special as their big day, with most coveted and exquisitely embellished Lehengas and Kanjivarams, all curated to make their bridal journey a memorable one. Intricately handworked Banaras brocade skirt and blouse sets with organza silk embroidered whimsical dupattas, the bridal collection comes in deep traditional colours mixed with bold and vibrant combinations.With Colour coded theme weddings in vogue these days, Studio Ayana's summer wedding collective, includes an ensemble that matches the brides costume and wedding theme. Whilst, the Bridesmaid series has Quirky Indo western outfits in floral organza silk skirts complementing with hand embroidered crop tops in the price range of Rs. 15,000 - 25,000, the collective for men boasts of Matka silk kurta pant sets with floral and hand embroidered jackets that are custom made and priced at Rs. 8000/- onward. Free design consult will be offered by our in-house expert designers for bridal and wedding wear till 5th May 2019. For more details, please contact: Studio Address: # 15/4, Haddows Road, Nungambakkam, Chennai. Ph.: +91 73585 74525. About Studio AyanaHoused at No. 15/4, Haddows Lane, Nungambakkam, Fashion label 'Studio Ayana' prides about it's exquisite collection of handwoven Kanchivaram saris, exclusive readymade blouses, designer sarees, skirts, crop tops, bridal lehengas, ethnic work wear, Indo - western outfits, brunch wear dresses, Kurti and palazzo sets, western wear and a fine collection of blouse fabrics for all occasions, in addition to custom designing for all occasions. The brand prides of its own line of accessories Haaram - handmade jewellery collective. Ayana has also recently introduced menswear and baby clothes. 'Ayana' evolved radically with each collection, translating locally sourced exquisite materials and embellishments into refreshingly creative and astonishingly contemporary silhouettes. It prides itself in prioritizing quality over quantity and obsesses in sourcing the most vibrant and high-quality raw materials from weavers across the country. Whilst bound by the four pillars, that of outstanding craftsmanship, innovative design, contemporary functionality, and the highest quality materials, Ayana's commitment to its ateliers, where artisans of remarkable skill combine traditional mastery with breathtaking innovation has remained unwavering. Founder of AyanaPooja Sundaresh, an Economics major from Stella Maris College, Chennai, a graduate degree in the same field from Kings College London, UK and with an Entrepreneurship Program from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), is the Founder & CEO of Studio Ayana. The Fashion Label - Ayana, she says was inspired by her roots in the Indian classical arts and modern tradition. Grown into a typical South Indian family, she was introduced to Bharatnatyam at the age of 3 and continued to be a performer until the age of 18. Having been brought up in a country of marvelous beauty and tremendous potential, she felt inspired but also heartbroken at how this talent was stunted by a lack of opportunities and exposure to global markets. She was influenced to connect indigenous craft to international markets and to connect the creators of products to their customers. Hence she decided to pilot a program that engaged gifted Indian artisans. Through her travels and international exposure, she was passionate about designing clothes that aimed to push the boundaries of traditionalism to meet the changing needs of the new generation - to re-inspire millennials and adults back into Indian clothing with a contemporary twist. Image: Fashion Label 'Studio Ayana' launches Lehengas and Kanjivarams for this wedding season PWRPWR