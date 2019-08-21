Fashion trends Gen Next designers believe will make comeback

By Radhika Sharma Mumbai, Aug 21 (PTI) Voluminous sleeves and colourful prints are some of the trends that will return with a rage, believe Gen Next designers.Day one of Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019 was kick-started by six budding couturiers Gaurav, Stanzin Palmo, Akanksha Aggarwal, Sahib Bhatia, Manjushree Saikia and Ankita Srivastava who made their fashion predictions.Gaurav said it turns out that fashion works in a two-decade cycle and frayed jeans to flannel shirts are coming back in full circle. "You can wear these shirts either as a layer over a tank or just as a regular shirt, or maybe just tie it around the waist. They are so versatile," the Ghazipur-based designer told PTI.He presented his clothing line inspired by 'Kadali-Patram', Sanskrit name for banana leaf which is considered as the sacred evergreen for many generations. "The collection will acknowledge the architectural dynamic curves, soft bold flowy edges of the banana leaves with an innovative element in tailoring and unexpected drape," Gaurav added.Stanzin, who hails from Ladakh, said two trends that are bound to resurface are animal prints and coloured pants."People are adding more experimental clothes and colours in their wardrobe. I can already see many people wear bright coloured bottoms. With time, people are abandoning the monochromes and adding more print and colour in their lives," she told PTI.The designer launched 'Zilzom' at LFW on Wednesday and she is paying homage to the flora, fauna and beauty of her home."The inspiration for the silhouette comes from a traditional Ladakhi dress 'Goncha' where the gathers are the centre of attention. The silhouettes are flowy and buoyant made with the most comfortable blend of natural fabrics like Pashmina, silk, rayon and brocade," Stanzin said."The Marvelous Mrs Maisel" has reintroduced the world to the 1950s and Akanksha believes the era is also knocking on the doors of fashion houses."I think 1950s fashion would come back with glamorous shapes, colourful prints and always exaggerated with voluminous sleeves, skirts and tiny waists," the Delhi-based designer.Her range 'Noie Noie' made a debut at the five-day fashion gala and Akanksha said the collection draws inspiration from the thoughts of an empowered modern-day woman. "It comprises young silhouettes which reflect the transition from a magical world to a structured context. They are constrained and subdued at the same - with bold shoulders and dreamy hem lines. The appearance of the garments moderate femininity with its own unique identity," she said."Oversized men's shirts with exaggerated collars" are set to return, believes Delhi's Sahib Bhatia.He showcased 'Rule Breaker' Winter/Festive 19 which is inspired from different forms of aboriginal Australian art. "We have been using different kinds of fabric texturing techniques like pleating, tucks and embroideries. Similar techniques were used in this collection in the form of symbols instead of paint to tell stories with our own twist," Sahib said.Manjushree and Ankita have a different perspective on trends.Mumbai-based Manjushree said she is weary of folk crafts losing their classic element."My fear is with travel at its peak, I see more folk crafts coming out as a trend owing to digitisation like tie and dye. It should remain a classic and never fade," she argued.The designer's 'Dawn to Reality' line explored timeless silhouettes and impression of handmade textiles by honouring efforts made by the artisans. "I've worked on unsung textiles of India like Eri, Mulberry, Muga of Assam and metallic Chanderi, timeless silhouettes with amalgamation of structure and flow, organic tea dyeing in golden hues," she told PTI.Ankita quipped, "I think we have already exhausted all the vintage trends."However, the Delhi-based designer added sustainability is the need of the hour, it is creating ways for people to bring back the times where nature was used to create trends."I think we need this trend of not exploiting our planet, to become a part of our lives and should never go away," she said.Her new series of clothes 'Not so Perfect' followed the idea that beauty is not always about being perfect. "Beauty doesn't have any bars or boundaries, although it has been given various definitions for a long time now. It's only now that we have started accepting the love different women have for different eccentricities. It's only now that women have rightfully started loving and gracefully accepting their perfect imperfections," Ankita said. PTI RDS SHD RDSRDS