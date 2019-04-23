“Fastener Fair” to Showcase Best Fixing and Installation Systems in Manufacturing Industry

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India(NewsVoir)Fastener Fair India a much awaited exhibition on fixing and installation will be held in Bombay Exhibition Center, Goregaon (East), Mumbai, from 25th April to 26th April 2019. This exhibition will cover a wide product range of Fastener and Fixings, assembly and Installation systems, storage and logistic services, fastener manufacturing technology and construction fixings. Rajan Sharma, organiser of Fastener Fair India 2019 and Director of Inter Ads Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd. said, Looking at the increased number of participants this time, the size of the exhibition has certainly grown 30% since the last edition in Mumbai. Fastener Fair India will not only be an excellent networking platform for Industry professionals but will also provide a unique opportunity for companies, who form an integral part of large machine manufacturers to showcase their products in the area of fixing and installation. These companies, mostly being SMEs (Small and Medium Enterprises) will play a vital role in creating a strong belief in Make in India. The Fastener Fair will witness Industrial professionals that include Distributors, Suppliers, and Engineers. India is presently on the verge of breaking its tag of a developing nation into one of the world leaders in Manufacturing and Automation. The Indian Market ScenarioIndias growth in future will have a sizeable contribution to the global economy. The country has been investing hugely in the Manufacturing sector that will not only boost long term economic stability but also create job opportunities for educated masses of India. The countrys rising importance means that many users and manufacturers of machine tools focus resources on developing their position in India. India has recently been able to showcase its potential on the world forum as it has a population of more than 1.2 billion, which in itself is a huge market for any international company to set up their brand in India. For extensive information on the exhibition, please visit: www.fastenerfair.com/india/mumbai/english. Image 1: Fastener Fair India Image 2: Fastener Fair India PWRPWR