Father-daughter duo killed in road accident

Pratapgarh, Nov 4 (PTI) A five-year-old girl and her father died when the motorcycle they were riding on was hit by a truck on Sunday, the police said.Raj Kumar (35), his wife Poonam, daughter Riya and son Nancy were on their way to a relative's house when the accident happened near Rai Samaspur village, Additional Superintendent of Police (West) Shivji Shukla said.The father-daughter duo died while Poonam and Nancy sustained injuries and were hospitalised, Shukla added. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, he said further.